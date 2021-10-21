Zondo hits back at former spy boss Arthur Fraser

“It is not clear why, if Mr Fraser felt that he had been implicated by certain witnesses in wrongdoing, he did not follow the rules and apply for leave to testify. In this regard it is to be noted that Mr Fraser is legally represented by lawyers who are familiar with the rules of the commission. If Mr Fraser wanted to testify, he needed to comply with the rules that govern the position of people who want to testify to defend themselves against witnesses who have implicated them.”

According the statement, the commission reached out to Fraser.

“On 5 August 2020 an investigator of the commission called Mr Fraser’s then attorney (not the current one) after becoming aware of statements by Mr Fraser that he would disclose secrets about presidents and judges in regard to state capture and/or corruption,” the statement reads.

“The investigator spoke to Mr Fraser’s attorney and asked for an arrangement in terms of which Mr Fraser would be interviewed by the commission’s investigators to obtain information that was within his knowledge. According to that investigator, Mr Fraser’s attorney was uncooperative and told the investigator that Mr Fraser did not want to engage with the commission and they would use their ‘own channels and methods’. The investigator concerned reported this to his senior who in turn sent an email to the head of the legal team (Advocate PJ Pretorius SC) and the head of the investigation team (Mr T Nombembe). These two investigators have deposed to affidavits which confirm this.”