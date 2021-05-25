South Africa

Another alcohol ban will kill us, say tavern owners

Fears of restrictions as Covid-19 third wave looms

25 May 2021 - 08:29
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Tavern owners fear that the next restriction on alcohol trade as a means to curb the rising spread of Covid-19 could put them out of business for good.

The National Liquor Traders Council, which represents liquor traders nationwide including taverns, has asked for a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa amid rising Covid-19 infections and the looming third wave of the pandemic...

