News

Translux, City to City employees finally paid their full salaries

By Isaac Mahlangu - 30 January 2020 - 12:57
Translux, City to City employees finally paid their full salaries.
Translux, City to City employees finally paid their full salaries.
Image: Supplied via South Africa Travel Online

Translux and City to City employees were on Thursday paid the outstanding half of their January salaries.

This comes after the company which could only afford to pay half of their salaries had failed to honour its promise of ensuring that the outstanding salaries were paid by Wednesday. 

Autopax, which owns the two bus companies, had kept its 1,070 employees on tenterhooks after failing to honour promises made on Monday by its management. 

It was only on Thursday morning that the promise to settle the other 50% was met, workers told Sowetan. 

Autopax, a subsidiary of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), is experiencing financial difficulties which have made it struggle to maintain its buses and pay salaries, among others.

Zanele Sabela, spokesperson of the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu),  which represents some of the affected employees, said: "We are pleased Autopax workers received the balance of their salaries this morning. We look forward to engaging management on how they intend to turn around the organisation so as to avoid a recurrence."

Autopax employees wait for full salaries

Translux and City to City employees are still without half of their January salaries which were expected to be settled yesterday.
News
10 hours ago

Autopax another failed SOE

Autopax, owners of City to City and Translux, which is unable to fully honour its salary obligations to its 1070 employees, looks like another badly ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
X