South Africa

Numsa condemns Autopax for not paying employees their full salaries

By ERNEST MABUZA - 28 January 2020 - 12:22
TransLux is one of the bus liners operated by Autopax. The company was unable to pay staff their full salaries in January.
Image: Supplied via South Africa Travel Online

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) on Monday condemned Autopax for paying workers only half their salaries. It said this was not the first time there had been problems with payments. 

On Friday, Autopax advised employees that it would be able to pay only half salaries this month. It did not say when the balance would be paid.

“Last year in October and November salary payments were also delayed.

“In December, our members received their full salary, but only half their bonus. The balance was paid five days later,” the union said.

Numsa said its members were frustrated and angry because they were committed to their work.

“What is even more distressing is that they were informed only very late regarding the situation.”

Numsa said the delays and short payments were a reflection of a greater crisis at the entity.

“Autopax as an entity has broken down because of mismanagement and allegations of corruption. Our members have been calling for Prasa to take it over completely because of the failure in leadership.”

