Bleak future for bus company employees

Employees of Translux and City to City buses are facing a bleak future as the state- owned company is unable to sustain itself due to shrinking passenger numbers and financial losses.

The company, which failed to pay full salaries for 1,100 of its employees this month, suspended services of its lucrative Eastern Cape route two weeks ago. The non-payment of half of employees' salaries and the suspension of routes have placed the jobs on the line.

Translux and City to City operate more than 500 buses across the country in all 10 major cities and towns, with most of their long distance routes being between Gauteng and the Eastern Cape. The buses are run under Autopax, which is wholly owned by passenger rail agency of SA (Prasa).

Employees who were only paid half of their salaries this month told Sowetan that the bus services were being run to the ground by the management of Autopax.

Several employees said that the suspension of the Eastern Cape services at the time when people were returning to big cities was an example of how those in management were "willing to hand over passengers to competitors".