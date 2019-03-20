Ramaphoria is not misplaced

With characteristic grace President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigns tirelessly to free SA from the clutches of endemic corruption. Even in adversity, when answering hurtful accusations, he displays leadership, and that takes courage.

He uses the corridors of parliament to report the truth as he sees it. He has warned his comrades time and again that the party has become a movement that dispenses patronage to convert a once noble mass movement into a feudal oligarchy. The elite are enmeshing the living body of the ANC in their net of avarice.

Ramaphosa practises smart politics, without castigating others, is principled and selflessly contributes to the development of the nation. He is a fine example of a self-made man.

In his quest for the truth he is being lied to, lied against, betrayed and slandered as much as he is honoured, revered, feared and adored.

Ramaphosa is not afraid to speak the truth.

His frequent encomiums on the virtues of honesty resonate like a church bell through the inner sanctums of parliament.

A heart full of gratitude for his continued service to the nation. As a floating voter I am sincerely convinced that Ramaphosa is our only and best hope for a stable future.

Farouk Araie

Actonville, Benoni