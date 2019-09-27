Basic rights violated on prime Sandton land

Part of approximately two-hectares of prime land in the heart of Sandton that has become a bone of contention in the City of Johannesburg still lies idle six years after a high-rise property development was promised.

The land is nestled between the posh Michaelangelo Hotel and the R10bn Sandton City. Part of the land, leased to the Sandton Gautrain station, is a hive of activity.

Patrons walk past a long colourful wallpaper showing images of what was supposed to be a world-class mini city on top of the busy Gautrain station.

Logos of developer, Kgoro Central with the artist's impressions of the units, mask the walls around the station. The wallpaper advertises "13 apartment types".

Three weeks ago the City of Johannesburg cut off water supply to the property after it said its landlord, Cedar Park Properties 39, had failed to pay property taxes since 2013.

The decision by the council to cut the water to the station sparked a court battle that has unravelled what may be the biggest property scandal in the city.