City of Joburg and Gautrain station to face off in court

The City of Johannesburg will today defend its decision to cut off water supply to the busy Sandton Gautrain station two weeks ago.

The city cut off water supply to the station after Cedar Park Properties 39, the station's landlord, failed to settle a R8m debt for water, refuse, sewage and property rates.

It will oppose Cedar Park's urgent application for immediate reconnection of the water.

The city argues that the station's landlord ignored two pre-termination notices dating as far back as August last year and, therefore, there is nothing urgent about its application.

In its responding papers, the City rejected Cedar Park's claim that it had not settled the debt as it was not clear how much it was liable for.

The City said that the confusion was cleared in August last year in an e-mail correspondence between the City's official and the company's employee.