Give us back our land - Herman Mashaba

The City of Johannesburg is racing against time to wrestle back a piece of prime land in Sandton that was "gifted" to Gautrain station landlord in an "irregular" deal.

The city now has two weeks to prepare for another court battle to stop the possible liquidation of Cedar Park Properties 39 which leases the station to Gautrain.

The city wants the sale of the land by its entity, Johannesburg Property Company in 2009 to Cedar Park, reversed because the company has failed to pay a cent for it.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the city issued a bond against itself in a deal made 10 years ago to finance the sale of the R280m property to a private company.

"My lawyers are working around the clock to interdict this business rescue so that we can cancel this bond and take back our land and the land can then belong to the people of Johannesburg," said Mashaba.

"We cannot allow our land to be stolen by criminal syndicates, working with the senior government officials."