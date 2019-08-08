You are more likely to die in Walkerville, most likely to be unemployed in Heidelberg

You are more likely to die in Walkerville, in the Midvaal area, and most likely to be unemployed if you stay in Ratanda in Lesedi local municipality.

This is according to a report compiled by AfriForum which measures the quality of life and service delivery in Gauteng's nine municipal areas.

Midvaal scored highest among the Gauteng municipalities in an audit which looked at the demographics, socio-economic conditions, service delivery, crime and management of municipalities.

AfriForum scored Midvaal 7.5 out of 10.

“The Midvaal municipality received clean audits from the auditor general for the past few years, proving that it can be trusted with residents’ money.

“This municipality also boasts low unemployment and satisfactory service delivery. Although there is room for improvement, it deserves its status as best municipality in Gauteng,” said Dr Eugene Brink, strategic adviser for community affairs at AfriForum.

The audit found that 81.3% of the municipality’s 188,843 residents lived in formal housing and the unemployment rate was 20%.