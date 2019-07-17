Rural KZN children to get their school thanks to AfriForum court bid

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has succeeded in its legal bid to force the KwaZulu-Natal department of education to build a school for a northern KZN community.

AfriForum brought an application before the Pietermaritzburg high court to order the provincial education department to build a school on behalf of the Nkungumathe community in Nkandla.

According to the organisation, leaders of the Mpungose traditional council and Nkungumathe community approached them around 2016 after the department had gone back on their promise to build a school in the area.

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Rashid Vahed ruled in favour of the community and ordered that the school be built and that the community be involved with the planning. The case was won with costs.

AfriForum's project co-ordinator for education, Carien Bloem, said that children of the Nkungumathe community had to walk about 15km to the closest school and that these schools had about 65 learners per class.