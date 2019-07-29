Taxi association suspends operations after sixth member gunned down

Six Witwatersrand Taxi Association( Wata) members have been killed in the past four weeks over suspected internal instability issues.

A Wata taxi squad member and monitor Mzwakhe Mathonsi was gunned down at Jabulani Hostel in Soweto on Sunday afternoon while standing next to his house. Unknown men came up to 57-year-old Mathonsi and allegedly shot at him 10 times.

Wata acting spokesperson Sipho Nkwanyana confirmed to Sowetan that five other men were killed in the past four weeks in what is suspected to be internal disagreements within the association.

Nkwanyana said the killing of the six members has resulted in the Wata offices and organisational structures being dissolved. “We have decided to put on hold all leadership offices because if the executive leadership cannot manage the people and we keep seeing so many killings it must be kept dysfunctional until a resolution is found.”

Police spokesperson Capt Mzwakhe Xazi said they are investigating the killings and murder cases have been opened.