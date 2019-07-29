News

Taxi association suspends operations after sixth member gunned down

By Promise Marupeng - 29 July 2019 - 11:45
Six taxi association members have been killed
Six taxi association members have been killed
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

Six Witwatersrand Taxi Association( Wata) members have been killed in the past four weeks over suspected internal instability issues.

A Wata taxi squad member and monitor Mzwakhe Mathonsi was gunned down at Jabulani Hostel in Soweto on Sunday afternoon while standing next to his house. Unknown men came up to 57-year-old Mathonsi and allegedly shot at him 10 times. 

Wata acting spokesperson Sipho Nkwanyana confirmed to Sowetan that five other men were killed in the past four weeks in what is suspected to be internal disagreements within the association.

Nkwanyana said the killing of the six  members has resulted in the Wata offices and organisational structures being dissolved. “We have decided to put on hold all leadership offices because if the executive leadership cannot manage the people and we keep seeing so many killings it must be kept dysfunctional until a resolution is found.”

Police spokesperson Capt Mzwakhe  Xazi said they are investigating the killings and murder cases have been opened.

Wata taxi monitor gunned down in Soweto

A taxi monitor has been murdered, just a few days after the announcement that a retired judge would be appointed to look into taxi killings in ...
News
4 hours ago

Taxi industry wants 'Standard 5 dropouts' not to be hired as taxi drivers

Taxi operators have suggested that a minimum entry requirement should be adopted for drivers in order to professionalise the taxi industry.
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'No one will kill the EFF' - The EFF celebrates its 6th Birthday
'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
X