Limpopo varsity students stop classes to demand hot water 24/7 and washing machines

University of Limpopo students have suspended studies over the absence of warm water and Wi-Fi among other things.

Students on Monday gathered at Thami Square were they resolved to suspend studies until their demands are met. These included overcrowding in classes, student assistant salaries and maintenance of all residences.

Students Representative Council (SRC) president Njabulo Mkhonto, who led a group of students to fetch vice-chancellor Mahlo Mokgalong from his chambers to come and receive the memorandum, said they demanded both warm and cold water to run the whole week without any interruptions.

"We demand 24/7 warm and cold water in all relevant taps of the university, not these timetable processes we had been experiencing.

"All residences must be maintained which must also include Wi-Fi," read the memorandum.