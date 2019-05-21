Campus bar stirs war of words

The University of Limpopo has given in to its students' demand to have a bar on campus to ensure their safety.

However, some students took to social media at the weekend to claim that church services being held on campus have been moved from their venues, while the bar wasn't.

Acting university spokesperson Mosela Selepe confirmed that a student bar had been operating for more than a month now.

He said this was in line with plans to establish a student centre which would have a number of services such as the new SRC offices, food court, gymnasium and the bar.

Students at the institution pushed for the opening of a bar on campus two months ago, citing safety of students walking to pubs off campus.

However, some frustrated students took to social media to vent about the "closure" of venues for church services held on campus.