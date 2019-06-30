WATCH | Voices as smooth as the wine they make

A video of three agriculture workers singing the Celine Dion song The Prayer has warmed the hearts of many South Africans, with some calling for the trio to be sponsored due to their talent.

Their video, which was first posted by Maritza Smith-Jacobs on Facebook earlier this month, has been viewed over 88,000 times.

"So proud of my Diemersfontein/Thokozani group people. Once again proof, where there is a will is a way. They work incredibly hard and no challenge is too big for them. An inspiration to all of us. Well done guys, you make us proud," she posted.

They work for Thokozani, the empowerment arm of an established wine estate.

Jason Tiras, the Ovation Choir member seen on the left in the video clip, started seven years ago as a general assistant in the cellar.