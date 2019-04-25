Taxi industry welcomes Blade Nzimande's recapitalisation programme

South African National Taxi Council spokesperson, Thabiso Molelekwa, said they were looking forward to the announcement.

“Following numerous interactions that we had with the minister around the same programme where we raised our concerns, we hope that RTRP will address those concerns to show signs of improvement from the previous version and government’s commitment towards addressing taxi related challenges,” he said.

Molelekwa said their biggest concern was around the allowance.

“As we look forward to the new recap with renewed hope we can only hope that it will add more enthusiasm and interest. Operators have been so reluctant to scrap their taxis because of among other things the scraping allowance.

“The allowance was around R70,000 or R80,000. Our argument was that since the introduction of the taxi recap in 2000, the production of compliant vehicles had become quiet expensive and now cost around R300 000,” Molelekwa said.

“Now if you were to give someone a scrapping allowance of around R60,000, that is not even enough to qualify as a deposit. It would then mean that the operator will have to put more money on top of the deposit which resulted in pressure on the instalment,” he said.