Cyclone Kenneth hits Mozambique after lashing Comoros

Cyclone Kenneth battered northern Mozambique on Thursday with sustained winds of up to 220 km per hour (137 miles per hour) after killing three people on the island nation of Comoros overnight.

Impoverished Mozambique is still recovering from another powerful tropical cyclone which made landfall further south last month, flattening the port city of Beira and killing more than 1,000 people across a vast swathe of southeastern Africa.

A spokesman for Mozambique's National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) said although Kenneth had not yet made landfall it was nearing Cabo Delgado province, where it was raining heavily.

"We've already evacuated 30,000 people from the areas likely to be hit by the cyclone. The compulsory evacuation process will continue until we have all people in secure ground," INGC spokesman Paulo Tomas said.

The INGC said it had supplies ready to assist 140,000 people for 15 days.