Mantashe: State capture became a problem in Zuma's second term

African National Congress chairperson Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday that things fell apart in the second term of Jacob Zuma’s presidency in as far as state capture was concerned. He said there were no state capture casualties in the first term.

Mantashe, the first top ANC official to appear before the commission headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said the party had experienced the rise of state capture between 2012 and 2017.

"The first five years of the 10 years I was secretary general, it was just comfortable… there were a lot of good things… the structures did well and even deployment was done nicely. But if you look into the last five years, that is when things began to fall apart, it is when this issue of state capture began to manifest and took various phases. Towards the end of the last five years, we were in trouble," said Mantashe.