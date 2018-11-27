5 important moments from Mzwanele Manyi's state capture testimony

He added: "The challenge that government has had, is to say to media: we're not saying try to be nice to government, but try and be balanced in your reporting."

Manyi testified that mainstream media paid no attention to good deeds by the government.

"They wait until something is wrong, then they headline with that," explained Manyi.

"The posture of The New Age was the complete opposite. It was a posture of saying 'the glass is half full' as opposed to 'the glass if half empty', so it was a very welcome posture."

According to Manyi, not only was advertising space in the newspaper competitively priced, but the publication also gave government value for money in other ways.

"With The New Age, for instance, they would have a system where they would cover whatever they cover in the newspaper, but some of it would also be covered on their TV section without you paying more," he explained.