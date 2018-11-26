South Africa

State Capture Inquiry: Manyi defends state advertising spend on Gupta newspaper

By Amil Umraw - 26 November 2018 - 14:05
Former owner of Afro Worldview, Mzwanele many seen at the state capture inquiry on Monday before being cross examined.
Former owner of Afro Worldview, Mzwanele many seen at the state capture inquiry on Monday before being cross examined.
Image: Masi Losi

Mzwanele Manyi has defended government advertising spend on media entities linked to the Gupta family when he was head of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in 2011 and 2012.

Manyi told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday that if anybody accused him of encouraging government ad-spend to be diverted to the Gupta-owned The New Age (TNA) newspaper‚ he would not deny it.

"If anyone was to come here and say Manyi encouraged me‚ I would not come here and deny that. Government has invested in a lot of equipment. A lot of money has been spent by government to ensure they use media as a partner ... but media is not of the same mind‚" he said.

"When you have a paper like TNA‚ which has a different posture in terms of a glass half full‚ it was a very welcome project."

Mzwanele Manyi: I was not trying to influence Phumla Williams' testimony

Former GCIS CEO Mzwandile Manyi has sought to explain why he contacted acting GCIS boss Phumla Williams while she was testifying before the Zondo ...
News
11 days ago

Manyi described how TNA offered a different narrative from mainstream media and produced province-specific news. Defending government advertising spend on TNA in the 2011/2012 financial year‚ Manyi said the total bill was R194m‚ about R8m of which went to TNA.

"The narrative out there is that TNA was gobbling up all government money. My response here is to show they got what they got‚ but let’s not create the impression that this newspaper gobbled up all of government advertising‚" he said.

Manyi asked the commission that he be allowed to go through his statement before receiving questions. His testimony is continuing.

- TMG Digital.

READ MORE:

State Capture Inquiry: Mzwanele Manyi's testimony in numbers

Mzwanele Manyi was all about the numbers during his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.
News
11 days ago

Zondo inquiry: GCIS broke procurement rules before I arrived, says Manyi

Media mogul Mzwanele Manyi has taken aim at acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) boss Phumla Williams, alleging that she ...
News
12 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police officers come under fire over violent arrest
Armed robbers attack motorcyclist in Edenvale
X