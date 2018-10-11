Stepfather stabs girl and tries to rape her

A 14-year-old girl lost two teeth when she was attacked with a screwdriver allegedly by her stepfather who had attempted to rape her.

The girl, who had to be admitted in hospital, was also stabbed several times on her upper body, including chest and breasts.

Police spokesperson Captain Justice Ramaube said a 35-year-old man had been arrested and was facing charges of attempted rape and assault.

"The man has already appeared in the Benoni magistrate's court on Tuesday and he was denied bail," Ramaube said.

The girl's mother, a 35-year-old woman from Zenzele Extension near Putfontein in Ekurhuleni, said the man was her husband and the father of her three other children and that they had been living together under one roof for 13 years.

She said the incident happened on Saturday evening after her husband came back home drunk and asked where the girl was.