The power utility urged South Africans to reduce the risk of load shedding by switching off geysers‚ heating‚ pool pumps‚ and all non-essential appliances on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.

“The national power system will be constrained this evening as a result of ongoing industrial action.”

The power utility said in a statement it was working with other national structures and stakeholders to keep its power plants operational.

The president of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa‚ Andrew Chirwa‚ said Thursday’s strike at Eskom operations across the country was just a warning of what was to come.

Members of trade unions Numsa‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and Solidarity are protesting against a wage freeze.

Eskom said on Wednesday it could not guarantee security of electricity supply‚ as workers embarked on illegal industrial action and planned lunchtime pickets this week.

Wage negotiations with unions deadlocked last week leading to Numsa and Num declaring disputes. The unions are demanding wage hikes of between 9% and 15%‚ but Eskom has offered 0% citing financial constraints.