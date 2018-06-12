Eskom said on Tuesday it has contingency measures to mitigate against planned industrial action on Thursday‚ over a wage freeze at the cash-strapped energy utility.

Eskom ran out of cash late in 2017 after lenders turned off the taps due to state capture and corruption allegations. The situation at the company remains dire‚ even though a turnaround strategy is on the cards‚ BusinessLIVE reported earlier.

The company has a huge debt burden of R350-billion‚ increasing by about R70-billion a year.