Two taxi drivers were shot dead in Cape Town on Thursday in a row over routes.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said the men were killed at Libalele taxi rank in Langa.

“During the incident‚ which we believe is related to taxi routes‚ nine people between the ages of 15 and 45 were also injured and admitted to hospital for treatment‚” he said.

“The suspects responsible for the murders and attempted murders have fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Traut said the provincial taxi task team would take over the investigation. “In addition‚ police visibility has been enhanced at identified taxi hubs in the province.”