Security guard killed in Newcastle heist.

A security guard has been killed and another injured in a shootout with robbers during a cash-in-transit heist near Madadeni‚ Newcastle‚ in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that a security company had been collecting money from a business when they come under fire.

“While they were on their way out they were accosted by a group of suspects armed with firearms. They fired shots towards the security guards‚” he said.