Mfundi Vundla warns of Generations: The Legacy audition scam

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 31 January 2018 - 12:15
Mfundi Vundla
Image: Supplied

Generations: The Legacy and creator Mfundi Vundla are embroiled in yet another audition scam.

A statement issued by the SABC 1 soapie’s PR manager Gaaratwe Mokhethi on behalf of Vundla has warned South Africans that an opening casting call supposedly taking place this Friday, at the Market Theatre Laboratory, using Vundla’s name is bogus.

“It has come to our attention that there are fake auditions being held at the Market Theatre Lab on the 2nd of February.

The perpetrators are using Mfundi Vundla’s name to lure unsuspecting victims,” Mokhethi cautioned.

“There is no such thing as a ‘Mfundi Vundla Academy’ and there are no auditions held at the Market theatre on the 2nd of February 2018.

“With the rise of human trafficking we fear this could be one of the tools used to lure young people so it’s imperative that word gets out; Mfundi does not have anything to do with the advertised audition.”

