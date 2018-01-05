U.S. Justice Dept launches new Clinton Foundation probe - The Hill

The U.S. Justice Department has begun an investigation into whether the Clinton Foundation conducted "pay-to-play" politics or other illegal activities during Hillary Clinton's tenure as secretary of state, The Hill reported on Thursday, citing law enforcement officials and a witness.

The newspaper said FBI agents from Little Rock, Arkansas, where the foundation began, had taken the lead in the investigation and interviewed at least one witness in the past month. Law enforcement officials told The Hill that additional activities were expected in coming weeks.

In response to a request for confirmation, a Justice Department spokeswoman said the agency did not comment on ongoing investigations.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment by officials at the Clinton Foundation. The organization previously said there was never any trade in policy decisions for contributions.