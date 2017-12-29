Nine suspects have been arrested in the Cape Town suburb of Table View after allegedly being found in possession of illegal firearms and stolen vehicles.

The suspects were arrested after being pulled over by police whose attention was drawn to “suspicious activity” in the parking area of a shopping mall. “The members were not comfortable with the presence of three motor vehicles circling the vicinity‚ and decided to pull them over and approach the occupants‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Captai n FC van Wyk.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that two of the three vehicles‚ a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Etios were reported stolen in Mfuleni during October 2017 and in Lingelethu West earlier this month‚” he said.