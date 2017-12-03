The artist who created the controversial Selborne College class of 2017 poster has apologised for “any misunderstanding caused by the artwork”‚ saying it was never meant to reflect any racism or prejudice.

The school governing body at Selborne College issued a statement on Sunday morning giving the artist’s explanation behind the poster that sparked outrage on social media.

The poster shows two human-like dogs‚ one a male carrying a faceless figure and the other a gasping female who appears to be running alongside them.

The words “Class of 2017 Selborne College” are written on it.

The poster‚ apparently used in an invitation to an event to celebrate the end of school career of the class of 2017‚ was allegedly created by a pupil.

The image was shared on social media on Friday‚ with Facebook users saying it was a spoof of the photograph of a dying Hector Pieterson being carried by Mbuyisa Makhubo with his sister‚ Antoinette Sithole‚ running beside them.

According to the SGB’s statement‚ the artist‚ who is not named‚ said he was inspired by an iconic image that he saw in history text books.