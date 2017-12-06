Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has expressed a regret that‚ according to his belief‚ had he still been coach of Uganda he would “now be preparing my team for the World Cup.”

Sredojevic expressed his belief that had he remained as coach of the Cranes‚ who the coach guided to Uganda’s first Africa Cup of Nations in 38 years at the start of this year‚ they would have reached Russia 2018.

Uganda finished second on nine points in Group E to qualifiers Egypt (13 points).

Sredojevic also said‚ based on the football they had played in all but two of their matches‚ Bafana Bafana also deserved to qualify.

South Africa eventually finished last on four points in Group D‚ from which Senegal qualified with 14 points.

“I believe‚ from the five teams that have qualified I deeply regret two things‚” Sredojevic‚ speaking in the post-match press conference after Pirates’ 0-0 Absa Premiership draw against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night‚ said.