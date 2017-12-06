Billionaire lifestyle has SA rich buzzing

Wealthy South Africans who abhor fake Billionaire items sold in the Joburg CBD have been blowing thousands on the designer brand's original items at the store's Sandton branch.

Situated at Sandton City's Diamond Walk, the store has been a beehive of high-heeled South Africans, who splurge their hard-earned cash on the items.

The spendthrifts pay up to R40000 for a casual jacket, R22000 for a pair of jeans, R24000 for a belt, R14 000 for a T-shirt and R22000 for a high-end pair of shoes.

Sunday World paid the store a visit this week and observed male South Africans harvesting the items from the shop as if they were at a Black Friday sale.