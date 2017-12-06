Billionaire lifestyle has SA rich buzzing
Wealthy South Africans who abhor fake Billionaire items sold in the Joburg CBD have been blowing thousands on the designer brand's original items at the store's Sandton branch.
Situated at Sandton City's Diamond Walk, the store has been a beehive of high-heeled South Africans, who splurge their hard-earned cash on the items.
The spendthrifts pay up to R40000 for a casual jacket, R22000 for a pair of jeans, R24000 for a belt, R14 000 for a T-shirt and R22000 for a high-end pair of shoes.
Sunday World paid the store a visit this week and observed male South Africans harvesting the items from the shop as if they were at a Black Friday sale.
Store manager Abdoul Machioudi said Billionaire's clients are "very important people because the shop sells exclusive clothing".
The retailer has headquarters in Dubai and opened its doors in Sandton two years ago.
"People who shop here are people who want exclusive items. They are not ordinary people who wear something that anyone wears," he said.
Machioudi told Sunday World that Billionaire is a couture house that sells items that are handmade by experts and they mostly use animal skins.
"Our customers are people who don't want a boring suit, they don't want to look like Swiss accountants.
"They wear clothes that are a celebration of their success and demand attention," he said.
The brand was founded in 2003 by Italian entrepreneur and former Renault Formula One team manager Flavio Briatore.
According to the store's brochure, the brand is for mature men who are not afraid of who they are and who they want to be.
"Just like the men who wear them, Billionaire pieces are the ultimate expression of cocksure style," it says.