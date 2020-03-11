Queer Wellness Centre caters for health needs of LGBTQIAQ+ people

It was a conversation during a friend’s birthday party that planted the seed for the Queer Wellness Centre, according to founder Dr Claudia Do Vale, a nephrologist by profession.

"As per usual, everyone was picking my brain and through the discussion I suddenly realised that no one was having their kidney function checked when taking PrEP [pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV]. This may seem like a small thing but as a kidney specialist I thought that it was really vital to know so I asked the question, 'well who is looking after your kidneys?' The replies to this question were 'why do we need our kidney function to be checked?'"

The doctor then informed her friends that the medication they were on could cause complications such as kidney failure over time and she realised that general practitioners who were giving out these medications either didn’t know fully what can happen or were bigoted and often advised patients to just practise safe sex and not take PrEP.

“I jokingly then said to everyone, 'well maybe I should become the nephrologist for all the gay men in Joburg' and from that idea this [the clinic] has now opened up. What I then started to look into is what are the issues that affect the queer community as a whole.”