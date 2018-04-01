Take your doc's advice and look after your body

Whose body is it anyway?

As a practising clinician, I saw all kinds of interesting people popping into my consulting room every day.

From the enthusiastic, "I'm so sick but I managed to consult Dr Google so give me my meds" type, to the openly disinterested, "I'd really rather be out drinking with friends but my wife threatened to deal with me tonight if I didn't come see you" type.

However, there is one group that continues to intrigue me. They're sick, want help, but couldn't care to follow through on any of your generously dished out medical advice.

This special group of patients is genuinely concerned about their wellbeing, educated in all manner of sickness and disease, oversubscribed to health and fitness clubs, never misses a doctor's appointment, but the more you see them, the more things stay the same.

Behavioural economists have failed to unravel this habitual abdication of personal wellbeing to helpless and often bewildered health professionals. Their bewilderment stems from these patients' willingness to freely ferry massive uninvited non-love handles around their torsos, while their joints give off piercing yelps, or their accommodation of this invasion by potholes termed dimples where their quads are meant to be.