Ready-made meals help feed desire for Sumthing Tasty

Thobile Dlani, whose popular eatery Sumthing Tasty has been on everybody’s lips in KwaZulu-Natal, is now supplying two Spar stores with her ready-to-eat meals.



The 35-year-old chef said during lockdown her regular customers still wanted her to cook for them and she came up with the idea of making ready-to-eat meals...