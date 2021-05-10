Good Life

Ready-made meals help feed desire for Sumthing Tasty

10 May 2021 - 11:41

Thobile Dlani, whose popular eatery Sumthing Tasty has been on everybody’s lips in KwaZulu-Natal, is now supplying two Spar stores with her ready-to-eat meals.

The 35-year-old chef said during lockdown her regular customers still wanted her to cook for them and she  came up with the idea of making ready-to-eat meals...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X