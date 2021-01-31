Hong Kong cooks up lab-grown fish as appetite for 'clean meat' rises.

This appeals to companies looking for stable prices and predictable volume to help them overcome volatility in food supplies, as well as those wanting to source closer to consumers, said J.Y. Chow, who leads Mizuho Bank's efforts to finance agriculture and food projects in the region.

Governments can benefit, too, with the COVID-19 pandemic and trade conflicts showing the need to secure and localise food production.

"Now we can shrink the footprint to a single point where the bioreactor is," said Chan at Avant.

Traceability and consistent quality are also big draws, said Markus Haefeli, the outgoing chairman of Regal Springs, one of the world's largest responsible tilapia producers.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in a 2020 report that one third of the world's fish stocks are overfished.

Other studies predict the ocean will have more plastics than fish by 2050, with levels of microplastics, heavy metals and contaminants increasingly tainting seafood.

Concerns about animal rights can also help drive a switch to lab-grown meat.

"The whole notion that you don't need to kill animals to eat protein from animals is a huge argument," said Haefeli, who has invested in Avant.

FUNDAMENTAL SHIFT

The idea of eating lab-grown meat has become more palatable to consumers, especially in Asia, in recent years.

A 2019 survey published in the academic journal Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems showed people in China and India were more open to consuming cultivated meat than consumers in America.

"The street food in Hong Kong is a bit scary. You don't know what the source is," said Minnie Cheung, a 30-year-old yoga teacher who tasted the lab-grown fish in Leung's kitchen.

"If I wasn't told it was cultivated fish, I would think it was gourmet-quality fish made into a burger."

Still, many people are sceptical about eating lab-grown fish, both because it is not natural and because they believe it is genetically modified food.

But cultured seafood is not genetically modified, said Chow at Mizuho Bank - a point that highlights the importance of education and clear labelling in getting people to embrace cultivated meat.

"The critical point is not only to educate the consumer on the how - meaning the process and how safe it is - but also the why," he said.

That includes explaining why alternative proteins are important and "what are the benefits for you, for animal welfare, for the planet", Chow said.