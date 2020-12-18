Dwyili help set up cheerful day for LGBTQIA+ community

Childhood memories spark idea for queer friendly Christmas

Gone are the days of road trips to Durban, extravagant hotel nights in Cape Town, that stokvel trip to one of the continent’s exotic beaches and even the long bus ride when amagoduka (people who live in work provinces and travel home for holidays) make their way back home to their respective villages.



The 2020 festive season is one like no other. For some families, this has given way to rethink their traditions in favour of some new ways to celebrate Christmas Day...