Dwyili help set up cheerful day for LGBTQIA+ community
Childhood memories spark idea for queer friendly Christmas
Gone are the days of road trips to Durban, extravagant hotel nights in Cape Town, that stokvel trip to one of the continent’s exotic beaches and even the long bus ride when amagoduka (people who live in work provinces and travel home for holidays) make their way back home to their respective villages.
The 2020 festive season is one like no other. For some families, this has given way to rethink their traditions in favour of some new ways to celebrate Christmas Day...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.