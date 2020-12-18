Christmas – it's time for giving
Spending time together this Xmas could be the best gift ever
The coronavirus pandemic has certainly stripped us of the unnecessary. This year, people truly learnt to appreciate what it is they have, and so the first gift that everyone should give and appreciate this Christmas is each other and the time we spend together.
There are other gifts you can get for those who might be far away, just let to them know you’re thinking about them...
