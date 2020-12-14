Stellenbosch doctoral student hits honeybush tea's sweet spot

Research carried out by a doctoral student at Stellenbosch University could pave the way to putting SA's honeybush tea on the global map.

Revered by the Khoi San people, who were probably the first humans to brew the tea from the fermented leaves and stems of the honeybush plant, the brew has long been championed for its anitoxidant properties.

Its spread to the palates of the world has been hampered by a lack of quantifiable agreement on how a great cup of honeybush tea should look, smell and taste.

That may all change following the work done by PhD student Brigitte du Preez, whose dissertation focuses on how to describe and quantify the differences between brews in a way that improves quality control.

“Honeybush tea has a recognisable, fragrant floral, apricot, caramel and fynbos-sweet aroma and sweet taste,” said Du Preez.