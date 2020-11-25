WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather for Mshoza’s memorial

Friends, family and fans have gathered at the Bassline in Newton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning to celebrate Mshoza's life.

The kwaito artist, who has been dubbed the “first lady of kwaito” died on November 19, due to complications related to diabetes.

Mshoza (real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi) was 37 years old at the time of her untimely death.

The stage has been adorned with dozens of floral arrangements as mourners stream into the venue set up for people to social distance from each other, while paying their respects.

Due to the global pandemic and regulations put in place to help curb the spread of the virus, most of Mshoza’s fans are expected to attend the intimate service virtually.