Crossing over from spiritual world of ancestors to visual art

The fusion of art and spirituality has been a long-standing practice in Africa and some of the current generation of visual artists still channel portals to their ancestors to communicate messages to the living.

Multi-award winning visual artist and public performer Sethembile Msezane from KwaZulu-Natal unpacks how spirituality inspires some of her work and shares her understanding of ancestors sparking creativity in art.

“The curtain between the two worlds can be more porous for some people, more than others. I believe when one is open to acknowledging them and surrenders themselves to learning from the ancestors, they can receive messages from them,” Msezane says.

The artist whose work explores themes of spirituality, politics and African knowledge systems says she constantly received messages that triggered her unplanned famed embodiment of the soapstone Zimbabwe Bird on the same day that the statue of Cecil John Rhodes was removed at the University of Cape Town.