Affirmations play a vital part in one’s spirituality, self-love
Affirm yourself and silence the inner critic!
Affirmations are simple but powerful ways to change how we speak to and about ourselves. Through the act of self-affirmation, we are able to meet our personal needs, improve our quality of life and nurture the relationship we have with self...
