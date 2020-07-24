These are SA's top 10 best-selling used convertibles

With the prime lending rate at a record low, you might be mulling over the prospect of financing new wheels. How about a drop-top?

Yes, we know, it is the middle of winter – but use that to your advantage in the haggling process – and beat potential springtime markups when everyone else will be contemplating al fresco motoring.

Vehicle classifieds portal AutoTrader provided us with recent data on the top 10 best-selling roofless rides during the month of May. It would be interesting to see the insight on activity in this category during September – a follow-up we will conduct.

10. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The two-door version of the well-established C-Class makes for a compelling proposition, with its swanky persona and exclusivity. This fourth-generation model (above) was the first in the lineage to shed its top.

AVERAGE YEAR: 2018

AVERAGE PRICE: R854,304

AVERAGE MILEAGE: 10,524km