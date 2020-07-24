These are SA's top 10 best-selling used convertibles
With the prime lending rate at a record low, you might be mulling over the prospect of financing new wheels. How about a drop-top?
Yes, we know, it is the middle of winter – but use that to your advantage in the haggling process – and beat potential springtime markups when everyone else will be contemplating al fresco motoring.
Vehicle classifieds portal AutoTrader provided us with recent data on the top 10 best-selling roofless rides during the month of May. It would be interesting to see the insight on activity in this category during September – a follow-up we will conduct.
10. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The two-door version of the well-established C-Class makes for a compelling proposition, with its swanky persona and exclusivity. This fourth-generation model (above) was the first in the lineage to shed its top.
AVERAGE YEAR: 2018
AVERAGE PRICE: R854,304
AVERAGE MILEAGE: 10,524km
9. BMW 2-Series
Succeeding the 1-Series coupé and convertible derivatives, the 2-Series built on the vaunted reputation of its forebear, retaining those compact proportions, purposeful aesthetics and rewarding driving character. Ruin your hairdo in the turbocharged, six-cylinder M240i.
AVERAGE YEAR: 2016
AVERAGE PRICE: R443,967
AVERAGE MILEAGE: 42,424km
8. Mini Convertible
The dainty British-German hatchback lends itself superbly to clichéd notions of ceiling-free and happy-go-lucky mobility. You might be picturing it already. You and three of your favourite people, laughing cheerfully as the wind gently blows your scarves back in unison – the stuff of movie montages.
AVERAGE YEAR: 2016
AVERAGE PRICE: R284,860
AVERAGE MILEAGE: 31,660km
7. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
A nameplate that needs no introduction, this long-hooded two-seater has always epitomised success and la dolce vita. The R230 series of the model featuring here adopted styling cues from the now legendary SLR supercar.
AVERAGE YEAR: 2002
AVERAGE PRICE: R444.845
AVERAGE MILEAGE: 94,482km
6. BMW Z4
The Bavarian firm is rather well-versed in the art of the elegant roadster, especially thanks to stylistic hits like the 507 in its archives. The Z4 took the baton from the Z3 and provided a more muscular spin to proceedings. The second-generation car seemed decidedly more conservative vs the flame-surfaced, Chris Bangle-influenced original.
AVERAGE YEAR: 2012
AVERAGE PRICE: R338,523
AVERAGE MILEAGE: 77,892km
5. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Like the other two examples to represent the three-pointed star on this list, there is no doubting that the grand E-Class cabriolet makes a statement that life is treating you especially well. We cannot forget that the nameplate has a history of sophisticated two-door variants: remember the coveted old C124 series?
AVERAGE YEAR: 2013
AVERAGE PRICE: R390,265
AVERAGE MILEAGE: 74,924km
4. BMW 1-Series
The E88-code 1-Series remains a desirable pick even in 2020, with its three-box design and engaging dynamics. Also, it is worth noting that this was the era when the normally-aspirated, six-cylinder engine reigned supreme in the BMW narrative – plenty of those to pick from in the line-up.
AVERAGE YEAR: 2011
AVERAGE PRICE: R189,943
AVERAGE MILEAGE: 114,577km
3. BMW 3-Series
The E46 was the last of the breed to employ a fabric ceiling, with its successor adopting a more complicated, folding metal roof set-up. For the South African market, it was also the first time that buyers were exposed to the M3 in topless format.
AVERAGE YEAR: 2004
AVERAGE PRICE: R159,930
AVERAGE MILEAGE: 160,676km
2. Ford Mustang
The famed pony car remains high up on the most-wanted lists of many shoppers. And that desirability increases when the spotlight is thrown on the convertible. You might as well go for the eight-cylinder GT over the meek four-cylinder – for the full aural experience.
AVERAGE YEAR: 2016
AVERAGE PRICE: R598,382
AVERAGE MILEAGE: 19,189km
1. Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
The SLK-Class was one of the pioneers of the roadster-cum-coupé template, with its retractable hardtop. The second-generation model referenced here was also offered in manic SLK 55 guise; with its burly V8 under the hood.
AVERAGE YEAR: 2007
AVERAGE PRICE: R189,338
AVERAGE MILEAGE: 112,151km
