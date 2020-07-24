Black youth tackle learning in the face of Covid-19

The organisation wants even informal traders, including hawkers and those selling vegetables on street corners, to be able to trade online and reach as many clients as possible within their communities.

The Catalyst Movement, which has about 50 members, mainly graduates, this week started an online colloquium in which they have invited teachers, pupils, school governing bodies and student unions to partake in a conversation which seeks to develop solutions.

Skosana said they have already received funding commitments amounting to more than R1bn from various organisations.

"In the colloquium, we expect constructive criticism and innovation with regards to continued learning during and after the current pandemic, focusing on anti-virus solutions for homes and classrooms," Skosana said.