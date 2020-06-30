REVIEW | 3 of the best entry-level cars on the market

WHAT’S IT ALL ABOUT?

A couple of days before lockdown commenced and the whole world went to hell, Suzuki, via a YouTube livestream, launched to the South African motoring press its all-new S-Presso: a small, entry-level contender designed to take the fight to the Renault Kwid and Datsun Go that have both sold very well in these cashstrapped times. Assembled in India and starting at R134 900, the Suzuki S-Presso undercuts them in price and is currently the country’s most affordable new car.

WHAT’S GOOD?

Well, as far as these small budget cars go we think the S-Presso looks a darn sight better than most of its rivals. Especially if you pick the top-spec S-Edition model that gets protective body cladding, a blinging radiator grille, plus front and rear skid plates. Inside you’ll find a plethora of standard features including a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s also linked to a reversing camera to help you nip in and out of scary-tight parking spaces. Other goodies include a USB port, 12V charging socket and electric windows. Air conditioning also forms part of the deal as does a two-year/30 000km service plan and one year of free insurance.

WHAT’S BAD?

Thanks to Covid-19 we haven’t had a chance to pilot the S-Presso so we cannot comment on what it’s like out on the road. Fortunately for the Suzuki, rivals such as the Renault Kwid don’t set the bar all that high. While fuel consumption is claimed to be a miserly 4.9l/100km, this car’s 50kW 1.0l three-cylinder motor will no doubt feel frustratingly asthmatic out on the highway. Finally, the S-Presso is yet to be crash tested by Global NCAP so we have no idea how it will perform when involved in an accident. Be that as it may, the S-Presso does come fitted with ABS brakes (with EBD), as well as dual front airbags as standard.

THE BOTTOM LINE?

Cheap and cheerful, the Suzuki S-Presso is the easiest way to get mobile.