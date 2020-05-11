Virtual meeting births Wandile Mbambeni's new single

Jazz maestro Wandile Mbambeni's new single First Night was birthed after a virtual meeting with the producer way before the days of social distancing. Mbambeni worked with producer Phonikz on the newly released track.

Phonikz first caught the attention of Mbambeni on Instagram in a video clip of him producing music beats.

"I messaged Phonikz on Instagram because I liked his vibe. We met up at his place and created the song. It was our first time meeting.

"We got to chat about our personal relationships before the music. The song was birthed from our first conversation and also ended up putting light on the first time one meets their partner. The first time you meet the person you love today."

During the current Covid-19 lockdown, Mbambeni has been using the time to create new music for his fans. "Lockdown has been tough, as I can imagine for everybody. I've been keeping creative and keeping the shows going online as well as collaborations.

"I hope a lot changes. I hope I am this productive if not more. A lot of music will be coming out and it has taught me there's no real reason to hold back on some of the songs. As an artist I think people need this," Mbambeni said.

Last year, Mbambeni's dream came true after he was the opening act for international musician Tamia during her SA tour. His hit songs include Tell Me, Lovers Like You and Peace of Mind.