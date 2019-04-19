Easter is all about food and family for Siba Mtongana

No one has significantly influenced the Mzansi table like the doyenne of cooking Siba Mtongana with her mouthwatering recipes.

As families across SA gather this Easter weekend serving up pickled fish, lamb and hot cross buns, you can't help but be curious as to what your favourite celebrity chef will be up to. So, I picked up the phone and called Mtongana to find out.

Sounding very delightful and earnest, her answer wasn't what I expected.

Believe it or not, Mtongana breaks it down to me that, although she will be spending time with her family, chances are they will be eating out.

"We are usually very prepared when it comes to Easter, but this time we made the choice that we will decide if we are going to eat out or cook together at home," she says.

"Even if we eat out at a nice restaurant, when we come back there will always be one that is hungry. So Sibalicious is always cooking even if we decide we are not going to cook. I love it.

"For us Easter is not just our immediate family, but our extended family too. So our brothers, sisters and parents visiting, that is Easter for us. That's what we will be doing."

Next Thursday the 34-year-old will launch a new show on Food Network called Siba's Adventure Johannesburg.