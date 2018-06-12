Pic of The Day

Inside Siba Mtongana's island babymoon

By Karishma Thakurdin - 12 June 2018 - 07:46
Siba Mtongana.
Siba Mtongana.
Image: INSTAGRAM

The celebrity chef announced that their family was set to grow by another member when she made an appearance as a judge on the Miss SA pageant two weeks ago.

She shared a picture of herself and hubby on the red carpet‚ and told fans they were expecting another princess.

"There's 3 of us in this pic... Another princess awaiting to be crowned."

Earlier this week Siba and Brian jetted out of the country.

And‚ judging by the pics they've been living their best lives!

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Trump, Kim sign ‘very important’ document
Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
X