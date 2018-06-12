Inside Siba Mtongana's island babymoon
The celebrity chef announced that their family was set to grow by another member when she made an appearance as a judge on the Miss SA pageant two weeks ago.
She shared a picture of herself and hubby on the red carpet‚ and told fans they were expecting another princess.
"There's 3 of us in this pic... Another princess awaiting to be crowned."
Earlier this week Siba and Brian jetted out of the country.
And‚ judging by the pics they've been living their best lives!
Cooling down with a swim after a very warm day at the resort... So refreshing... 💕💆🏽☀️ 💦🏝🍹🌊 🏊🏽♀️ . . . #travels #infinitypool #swimming #Mauritius #SibaInMauritius #SibasTravelDiaries #TakingAbreak #TimeOff #Holiday #Recharging #GirlTreats #IslandLife #ClubMedSA #RatherBeInMauritius #OutOfOffice #ResortLife #BabyMoon #Chilling
In the central market at Port Louis... How big are these pumpkins, bigger than my baby bump?😮😅❤️🍴#FarmersMarket #Pumpkins #HolidayAndFood #FoodieLife #FoodDiscoveries #SibasAdventures #FoodAdventures #FoodTravels #Instafood #travels #Mauritius #SibaInMauritius #SibasTravelDiaries #TakingAbreak #TimeOff #Holiday #Recharging #IslandLife #ClubMedSA #RatherBeInMauritius #OutOfOffice #ResortLife #BabyMoon
Collecting all the water for back home😉... at least it was raining heavily before we left which is awesome... 💕🏝💦 #waterfall #travels #Mauritius #SibaInMauritius #SibasTravelDiaries #TakingAbreak #TimeOff #Holiday #Recharging #Detox #GirlTreats #AgirlNeedsArest #IslandLife #ClubMedSA #RatherBeInMauritius #OutOfOffice #WorkHardPlayHard #TheMtonganas #BabyMoon 📷@brianmtongana
Mood! Really loving the trails at this resort as I get to freely do my morning walks to keep active and healthy with sounds and views of the ocean and birds from the mini forest 🏃🏽♀️🏝🌊🌳🌴🍃☀️🤰🏽 #ActiveLife #ActiveMom #Wellness #Walks #Trail #Run #BabyMoon #Mauritius #Holiday #TimeOff #Baecation #RatherBeInMauritius #IslandOfLove #SibasTravelDiaries #PreggieMom #ClubMedSA #TakingABreak #BeforeBabyComes #travels #traveller #IslandLife #ResortLife #InstaTravels
🏝🍹💆🏽 what a beautiful day with great company... 💕❤️🏝🌍 #LoveThings #Travels #Mauritius #IslandLife #resort #TimeOff #OutOfOffice #holiday #Baecation #BabyMoon #ClubMedSA #TakingAbreak #Resting #BeforeBabyComes #RatherBeInMauritius #AgirlNeedsAbreak #SibasWorldTravels #SibaOnHoliday #MomAndDadOnVacation