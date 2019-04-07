Mda turns untold history into brilliant novel

Book: The Zulus of the New York

Writer: Zakes Mda

Publisher: Umuzi

Reviewer: S'thembiso Msomi

I have always been curious about the origins of this peculiar obsession with things Zulu in English popular culture as well as in some US movies.

You'd be listening to your folks' old Frank Sinatra LPs and up comes the song Don't Bring Lulu with lyrics that go: "She's the kind of smartie who breaks up every party/ Hullabaloo loo, don't bring Lulu/ I'll bring her myself/ We all went to the party, real hi-toned affair/ Then along came Lulu, wild as any Zulu."

Or you are watching that 2012 mega advert for US imperialism that was Ben Afleck's Argo when one of the characters suddenly goes: "But Warren confided in me that picture's gone over budget because the Zulu extras wanna unionise. They may be cannibals, but they want health and dental."

There are numerous other examples - ranging from a hip-hop group calling itself Afrika Bambaata & The Universal Zulu Nation to a contentious annual parade down the streets of New Orleans organised by the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club.

Contentious not because none of this Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club can pronounce Nkandla or do the indlamu like our former president, but because its members - including white ones - blacken their faces with polish during parades. But that is a story for another day.

Part of the reason for this obsession with Zuluness abroad - especially the characterisation of the Zulu as a savage warrior nation - can be traced back to the late 1800s.

This is when Isilo Cetshwayo kaMpande sent shock waves through imperialist countries when his Zulu army defeated the British forces at the Battle of Isandlwana in 1879. Although shortlived, this victory made the Zulus famous, especially around the English-speaking world at the time.

It did not take long before some Westerners began to cash in on this Zulu "fame" by importing Zulu men, or anyone who could pass for one, as performers in what were essentially human zoos.