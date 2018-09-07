Overpriced running shoes don’t cushion blow to feet or pocket

Running shoes are getting more expensive with no scientific proof about the benefits these structured shoes are said to have.

The middle class is thirsty for fitness and wellbeing and are like prey for the big sports brands just waiting to pounce.

There is a new marathon shoe every year, costing no less than R2 000 on average.

Shoe manufacturers add more gimmicks just to get an edge over their competitors, but there's been no proof that these gimmicks help prevent injuries.

In his book, Born To Run, Christopher McDougall argues that with the invention of hi-tech running shoes also came the rise in the popularity of physiotherapists in the past 30 years, suggesting that more people are getting injured.