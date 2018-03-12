Win a peanut butter hamper

Making lunch everyday can test the limits of your creativity. Little ones get bored quickly.

On top of that South Africa is currently gripped with concerns over the news reports that cold meats from one of the biggest supplier, Enterprise, has been found to contain listeria.

Listeria causes the disease Listeriosis. Over a 100 people have died due to this disease in the country.

So while we’ve put cold meats on hiatus there are other very fun ways of making your loved ones lunch.

A time tested and loved ingredient is peanut butter. We’ve complied three ways to use peanut butter to make lunch appealing.

Animal sandwich:

Generously apply peanut butter on a slice of bread and use a piece of fruit to make an animal face. You can use slices of banana and blueberries to make a teddy bear sandwich.

Place two slices of the banana on the top corners of the bread to make ‘ears’ then below the ears closer together place two blue berries for eyes and one slice of banana on the middle of the bread for a nose.

Peanut butter smoothie:

Peanut butter smoothies are easy and tasty you can use a variety of fruit. Most popular being banana but a peanut butter and strawberry smoothie is lovely as well. For this you’ll need:

1 ½ cup strawberries (fresh or frozen)

1 cup Greek yogurt (plain, nonfat)

1 cup milk (of your choice)

¼ cup pineapple juice

⅓ cup creamy peanut butter

1 tbsp honey

Method: Combine strawberries, yogurt, milk, pineapple juice, peanut butter, and honey together in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Add honey to taste. Reblend.

Serve immediately.

Recipe source blendtec.com

The classic PB&J:

Who doesn’t remember being young and having this for lunch?

A peanut butter and jam sandwich was sure to show up at lunchtime, on any playground in the country. This doesn’t need any instruction except to enjoy. If you’re looking to add a little bit of variety to the sandwich you can sprinkle honey instead of jam or add edible seeds or nuts.

